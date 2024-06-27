Northeast Financial Group Inc. Purchases 35,399 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,461,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,989,000 after acquiring an additional 208,672 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

