Northeast Financial Group Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $503.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.07. The firm has a market cap of $455.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

