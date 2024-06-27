NULS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.15 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $40.84 million and $1.15 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,009,532 coins and its circulating supply is 108,943,121 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

