NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $128.80. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $125.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,746,590 shares of company stock valued at $309,332,104. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

