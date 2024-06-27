Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $189.0 million-$189.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.4 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.27.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $211.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

