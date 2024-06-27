Oluyemi Okupe Sells 11,546 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $256,436.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,142.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,761.70.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,156.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

