Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 622,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 219.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 55,187 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

PAM opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $52.17.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

