Pankaj Malik Sells 2,618 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $92,232.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,428.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Braze by 5.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at $5,714,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Braze by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

