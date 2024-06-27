Parkside Investments LLC Sells 3,160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $183.88 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $184.51. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

