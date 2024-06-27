Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.
PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Paychex
Paychex Stock Down 6.1 %
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Paychex
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Paychex by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,878,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Paychex by 155.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,478,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,681 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $146,617,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Paychex by 57.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,695,000 after buying an additional 793,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.