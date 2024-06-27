Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 355 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.26 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

