Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 401.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

