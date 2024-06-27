Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $855,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 34,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 52,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 267,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,670,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $182.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.