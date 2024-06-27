Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 486 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 55,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 452,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 36,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $55.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.