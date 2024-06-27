Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 5,641,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 40,989,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of -456.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.