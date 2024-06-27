PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 132.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,395 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.68 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

