Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
View Our Latest Report on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.