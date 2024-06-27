Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

