Pushkal Garg Sells 2,103 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,522.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ALNY opened at $245.17 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $249.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.14.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
