Pushkal Garg Sells 2,103 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,522.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $245.17 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $249.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

