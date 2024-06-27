QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $16,533.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 3,300 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $16,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,148,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,090.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28.

On Monday, April 8th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98.

Shares of QS opened at $4.90 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 240.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 251,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,560,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

