Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO David P. Sweitzer Sells 16,047 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 16,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $136,720.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $1,287,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.