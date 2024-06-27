Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BX opened at $124.20 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.35. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.