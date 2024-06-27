Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 101 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $503.11 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

