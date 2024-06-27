Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 91 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $531.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $537.52 and its 200-day moving average is $525.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

