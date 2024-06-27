Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 98 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.80.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

