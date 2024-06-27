Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Oracle alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 39.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Oracle by 39.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 23,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $138.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.48. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

