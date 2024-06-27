Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 30.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $185.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $185.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day moving average is $154.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

