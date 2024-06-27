Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 41,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,775,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,053,000 after buying an additional 31,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.0 %

Pfizer stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of -456.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.