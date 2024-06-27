Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 360,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $242.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

