RFG Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 401.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $481,203,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $243.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,787 shares of company stock valued at $149,773,683 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

