RFG Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 299.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $217.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

