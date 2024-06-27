Saputo (SAP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Saputo (TSE: SAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/10/2024 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2024 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2024 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2024 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2024 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2024 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TSE:SAP opened at C$30.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$25.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.915804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca purchased 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
