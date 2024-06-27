Saputo (SAP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Saputo (TSE: SAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/10/2024 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Saputo Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:SAP opened at C$30.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$25.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.915804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 94.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca purchased 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

