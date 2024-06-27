Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2574 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Séché Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Séché Environnement Price Performance
Shares of SECVY opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Séché Environnement has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23.
About Séché Environnement
