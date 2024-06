Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2574 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Séché Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Séché Environnement Price Performance

Shares of SECVY opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Séché Environnement has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23.

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement SA engages in the management, recovery, and treatment of waste products for industrial and corporate customers, and local authorities in France and internationally. The company provides industrial and chemical waste recycling; electricity and steam supply based on biogas, solid recovered fuel, or wood; decontamination through management and disinfection of infectious medical waste from hospital, medical, and veterinary activities; industrial maintenance and chemical cleaning; industrial wastewater management; storage services of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; decontamination, dismantling, and rehabilitation of industrial sites; and collection and pre-treatment services of recoverable waste, such as mechanical/ biological sorting, maturing, business waste, solid recovered fuel, and wood.

