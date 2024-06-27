Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber Purchases 14,400 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) CEO Taylor Schreiber bought 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,721.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shattuck Labs Trading Up 6.6 %
Shattuck Labs stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
