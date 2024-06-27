SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target Cut to GBX 24.10 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 27.10 ($0.34) to GBX 24.10 ($0.31) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 23 ($0.29) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,200 ($40.59) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
In related news, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total value of £131,465.60 ($166,771.03). In other SIG news, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total value of £131,465.60 ($166,771.03). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,751.62). 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.
