Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $315.23 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

