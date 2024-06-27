Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,665 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $129.14 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $435,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,016 shares in the company, valued at $27,865,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $435,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,865,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,742. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.