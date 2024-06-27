Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,665 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Price Performance
NYSE:SNOW opened at $129.14 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $435,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,016 shares in the company, valued at $27,865,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $435,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,865,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,742. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.03.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
