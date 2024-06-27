Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $206,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.64 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

