Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $214,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $770,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

