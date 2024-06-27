Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $218,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,499,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $198.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

