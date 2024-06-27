Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $272,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $92.29 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

