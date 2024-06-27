Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.36 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

