Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 566 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,657,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,143,000 after buying an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $592,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CI opened at $337.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.12 and its 200-day moving average is $332.66. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.