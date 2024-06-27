S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $15.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $448.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.35 and a 200-day moving average of $431.32. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.