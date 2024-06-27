S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $15.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

SPGI stock opened at $448.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.35 and a 200-day moving average of $431.32. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

