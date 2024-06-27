SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.