SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 31.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $147,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $64.16 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

