SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Raised by Visionary Horizons LLC

Visionary Horizons LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 15.6% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Visionary Horizons LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,301,000 after buying an additional 807,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,467,000 after acquiring an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,534,000 after acquiring an additional 576,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

