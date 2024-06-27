Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.37. Approximately 452,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 706,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $9,499,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

