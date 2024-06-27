Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.98. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

