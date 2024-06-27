Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBHE. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 679.5% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 97,291 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBHE stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1427 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

