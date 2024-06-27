Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $547,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 64,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 158,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,550,000. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71, a PEG ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

